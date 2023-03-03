X
Brooks, Kathryn

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BROOKS (LAMBERT),

Kathryn

Kathryn Lambert Brooks of Atlanta, GA died on February 24, 2023, at the age of 85. She was born in Conway, SC, the sixth of nine children. She met and fell in love with Joseph Marion Brooks, Jr. Married in 1958, they remained happily married for 56 years until Joe's passing. Kathy and Joe had two children, Joseph Marion Brooks III, and Kirby.

Kathy devoted her life to nursing and spent the largest part of her nursing career at Georgia Mental Health Institute, where she became the Director of Nursing. She was an avid reader, cook, and gardener. She loved her church and she loved to travel, especially to Cape San Blas. Kathy loved her grandchildren and supported everything they did.

Kathy was so much to so many. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and six siblings: EC, Estelle, Buddy, Marjorie, Ed, and Wayne. She is survived by her children, Joe Brooks (Robyn Giles), Kirby Meng (Travis); her grandchildren, Joseph Marion Brooks IV (mother, Linda Brooks), Travis Meng, Jr., and Sarah Kathryn Meng Ruder (Chance); her sister, Mary Nell Lambert; brother, David Lambert (Sue); and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be sorely missed by all.

A Celebration of Life Service - Saturday, March 4, 2023, 11:00 AM. Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 1722 Oak Grove Rd., Decatur, GA 30033.




Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

