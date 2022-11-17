BROOKS, James



James Lee Brooks, 72, retired truck driver, affectionately known to his family and friends as "Chicken," was born April 13, 1950 in Fitzgerald, GA.



He was educated at Queensland Elementary and High School and graduated in 1968 from Fitzgerald High School.



James supported his family as a truck driver for more than 40 years before retiring in 2014. He also fulfilled a dream by opening Brooks Speed Shop & Auto Repair.



As a car enthusiast, he loved racing automobiles and motorcycles. He enjoyed cooking special meals for his family, playing cards with his daughters, and fishing when the opportunity arose. He took an interest in growing Meyer lemons and cherry tomatoes, which he generously shared with others.



He didn't necessarily enjoy going shopping or to rock concerts, figure skating shows and museums, but he endured it all anyway, showing his love for this wife and daughters. And he did it all with a wicked sense of humor.



To his family, James was considered a superhero, who came to the rescue anytime he was needed, regardless of the hour or distance.



James Brooks was called to his heavenly home November 9, 2022.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Tracy R. Brooks and Carrie Lee Jordan Brooks; two brothers, Tracy R. Brooks Jr. and Earl Brooks; and three sisters, Shirley Brooks Rogers, Lola Brooks Turner and Cynthia Brooks Talton.



His family legacy includes his wife for nearly 50 years, Shirley Burns Brooks; and two daughters, Angel K. Brooks of Atlanta, Georgia and Dr. Crystal A. Brooks of Savannah, Georgia. Siblings: Bernice (Ben) Cunningham, Irwinville, Georgia; Annette Bonner, Fitzgerald, Georgia; Eddie (Alicia) Brooks, Ocilla, Georgia; and Gregory Brooks, Fitzgerald, Georgia. Mother-in-law: Earnestine Brown, Fitzgerald, Georgia. Aunts: Bobbie (Tommy) Smith, Blackshear, Georgia, and Hattie Jackson and Lois Presley, both of Fort Myers, Florida. A host of nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends also will treasure his memory.



Henderson Memorial Chapel handled the funeral arrangements. A celebration of life and love, with a eulogy by Pastor Bennie Calloway Jr., was held November 15 at New Life Community Church Center in Fitzgerald, Georgia, followed by interment at Oak Grove Cemetery in Irwinville, Georgia.

