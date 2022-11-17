ajc logo
X

Brooks, James

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BROOKS, James

James Lee Brooks, 72, retired truck driver, affectionately known to his family and friends as "Chicken," was born April 13, 1950 in Fitzgerald, GA.

He was educated at Queensland Elementary and High School and graduated in 1968 from Fitzgerald High School.

James supported his family as a truck driver for more than 40 years before retiring in 2014. He also fulfilled a dream by opening Brooks Speed Shop & Auto Repair.

As a car enthusiast, he loved racing automobiles and motorcycles. He enjoyed cooking special meals for his family, playing cards with his daughters, and fishing when the opportunity arose. He took an interest in growing Meyer lemons and cherry tomatoes, which he generously shared with others.

He didn't necessarily enjoy going shopping or to rock concerts, figure skating shows and museums, but he endured it all anyway, showing his love for this wife and daughters. And he did it all with a wicked sense of humor.

To his family, James was considered a superhero, who came to the rescue anytime he was needed, regardless of the hour or distance.

James Brooks was called to his heavenly home November 9, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tracy R. Brooks and Carrie Lee Jordan Brooks; two brothers, Tracy R. Brooks Jr. and Earl Brooks; and three sisters, Shirley Brooks Rogers, Lola Brooks Turner and Cynthia Brooks Talton.

His family legacy includes his wife for nearly 50 years, Shirley Burns Brooks; and two daughters, Angel K. Brooks of Atlanta, Georgia and Dr. Crystal A. Brooks of Savannah, Georgia. Siblings: Bernice (Ben) Cunningham, Irwinville, Georgia; Annette Bonner, Fitzgerald, Georgia; Eddie (Alicia) Brooks, Ocilla, Georgia; and Gregory Brooks, Fitzgerald, Georgia. Mother-in-law: Earnestine Brown, Fitzgerald, Georgia. Aunts: Bobbie (Tommy) Smith, Blackshear, Georgia, and Hattie Jackson and Lois Presley, both of Fort Myers, Florida. A host of nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends also will treasure his memory.

Henderson Memorial Chapel handled the funeral arrangements. A celebration of life and love, with a eulogy by Pastor Bennie Calloway Jr., was held November 15 at New Life Community Church Center in Fitzgerald, Georgia, followed by interment at Oak Grove Cemetery in Irwinville, Georgia.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

David Ralston, speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, dies8h ago

Credit: Family Photo

Nurse comforted DeKalb store manager fatally hit by car in parking lot
8h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Fulton assistant principal suspended after allegation of involvement with student
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Warnock says Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks on his family
17h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Warnock says Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks on his family
17h ago

Credit: Branden Camp for the AJC

OPINION: One last win for House Speaker David Ralston
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Crawley, William
1h ago
Adair, Margaret
1h ago
Pike, Sidney
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Branden Camp for the AJC

OPINION: One last win for House Speaker David Ralston
18h ago
OPINION: Richard Belcher, after a half century of hitting hard, signs off
19h ago
More than 10 metro Atlanta restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top