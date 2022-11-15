BROOKS, James Lee

James Lee Brooks, affectionally known to his family and friends as "Chicken," was born April 13, 1950 in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

James was educated at Queensland Elementary and High School and graduated in 1968 from Fitzgerald High School.

James supported his family as a truck driver for more than 40 years before retiring in 2014. He also fulfilled a dream by opening Brooks Speed Shop & Auto Repair.

As a car enthusiast, he loved racing automobiles and motorcycles. He enjoyed cooking special meals for his family, playing cards with his daughters, and fishing when the opportunity arose. He took an interest in growing Meyer lemons and cherry tomatoes, which he generously shared with others.

He didn't necessarily enjoy going shopping or to rock concerts, figure skating shows and museums, but he endured it all anyway, showing his love for his wife and daughters. And he did it all with a wicked sense of humor.

To his family, James was considered a superhero, who came to the rescue anytime he was needed, regardless of the hour or distance.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tracy R. Brooks and Carrie Lee Jordan Brooks; two brothers, Tracy R. Brooks Jr. and Earl Brooks; and three sisters, Shirley Brooks Rogers, Lola Brooks Turner and Cynthia Brooks Talton.

His family legacy includes his wife for nearly 50 years, Shirley Burns Brooks; and two daughters, Angel K. Brooks of Atlanta, Georgia and Dr. Crystal A. Brooks of Savannah, Georgia. Siblings: Bernice (Ben) Cunningham, Irwinville, Georgia; Annette Bonner, Fitzgerald, Georgia; Eddie (Alicia) Brooks, Ocilla, Georgia; and Gregory Brooks, Fitzgerald, Georgia. Mother-in-law: Earnestine Brown, Fitzgerald, Georgia . Aunts: Bobbie (Tommy) Smith, Blackshear, Georgia, and Hattie Jackson and Lois Presley, both of Fort Myers, Florida. A host of nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends also will treasure his memory. James Brooks was called to his heavenly home November 9, 2022.

Services on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 11 AM, at New Life Community Church, 123 Sawyer Dr., Fitzgerald, GA.