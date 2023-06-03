Brooks, Eunice

BROOKS (WOODS), EunicePassed peacefully on May 30, 2023. Services in care of Southern Cremations and Funerals.View the obituary on Legacy.comEditors' PicksCredit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.comAtlanta school board won’t extend Superintendent Lisa Herring’s contract11h agoCredit: Nathan PosnerGEORGIA POLITICS: The rise and - possible - fall of David Shafer10h agoCredit: John SpinkPolice training center: Bond granted for three arrested this week 9h agoCredit: arvin.temkar@ajc.comYSL Trial: Courtroom deputy arrested days after attorney’s laptop seized9h agoCredit: arvin.temkar@ajc.comYSL Trial: Courtroom deputy arrested days after attorney’s laptop seized9h agoCredit: APBiden celebrates bipartisanship, ‘crisis averted’ with debt ceiling deal4h agoThe LatestCredit: FileCalzadilla, EnriqueBirnley, Darrel2h agoMullins, Wayne2h agoFeaturedCredit: arvin.temkar@ajc.comHundreds of CNN alum bid farewell to CNN Center in Atlanta10h agoOpinion: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter were ahead of their time‘Dawn chorus’ from songbirds brings joy at daybreak