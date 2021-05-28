ajc logo
BROOKS, Brittany age 34 of Austell passed away on May 22, 2021. Service will be held on Saturday, May 29, 9:30 AM at Destiny World Church. Eulogist Pastor Wilbur T. Purvis III. Viewing TODAY, FRIDAY 6-8. Interment Sunrise Memorial Gardens.Willie A. Watkins Douglasville.

