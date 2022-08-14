BROOKS, Athelon Elois Evans



Queen Warrior, Athelon Elois Evans Brooks, 71 of Douglasville, GA transitioned on Monday August 8, 2022. She was born on November 9, 1950 to the Late LeRoy and Charlotte Wright Evans of Penn Hills, PA.



She is survived by her loving husband Joseph, her children Gail, David, and Antonio, her grandchildren Cranston, David, Cinzia, Koran, Ronald, Jada and Kane, as well as her great grandson Carmelo. She was predeceased by her first husband David, daughter Tina, and granddaughter Phoenix. She leaves behind her devoted love for her brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

