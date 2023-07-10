Brookins, Eleanor

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

BROOKINS (PHARR),

Eleanor Dangerfield

Eleanor Dangerfield Pharr Brookins, age 88, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023. Born May 26, 1935, Eleanor is the daughter of the late Ralph Holiday Pharr and the late Eleanor Dangerfield Pharr.

Eleanor was fearlessly independent and a lifelong learner. She was a mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, friend, and a loving pet owner. Her love of horses, dogs, and nature was deep-felt. Rain or shine, she was committed to giving her animals the best life possible. A woman of compassion, Eleanor enjoyed sharing her life and experiences with those around her. Whether it was her love of books or her favorite Southern dishes, Eleanor was a true elegant Southern woman whose presence and love of family shined bright. Her impact, kindness, love, and generosity were felt and embraced by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Brookins was preceded in death by her son, Ernest Brookins, Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Peaches Brookins of Atlanta, Georgia, Holly Harris, and her husband, Allan of Villa Rica, Georgia, Caroline Pigeon of Villa Rica, Georgia; son, Dorsey Brookins of Villa Rica, Georgia; sisters, Melissa Summer and her husband, Dennis of Atlanta, Georgia, Jay Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia; grandchildren, Max Easter and Nicholas Pigeon; several nieces and nephews. In accordance with her wishes, Ms. Brookins was cremated.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to an animal shelter of your choice. Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Wynn Funeral Home - Villa Rica Chapel

306 Westview Drive

Villa Rica, GA

30180

https://www.jones-wynn.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: City of South Fulton

Details emerge in arrest of City of South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau8h ago

Credit: AJC Staff

Bill Shipp, irascible political journalist, dies at 89
9h ago

Man’s body found inside vehicle at busy SW Atlanta shopping center, police say
6h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

3 killed, 2 injured in 4 shootings during 8-hour span Sunday morning in Atlanta, cops say
11h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

3 killed, 2 injured in 4 shootings during 8-hour span Sunday morning in Atlanta, cops say
11h ago

Credit: AP

Braves enter All-Star break with sights set on special second-half run
7h ago
The Latest

Lee, Vivian
1h ago
Thornhill, Gus
1h ago
Butler, Joel
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Fried throws 35 pitches in rehab start for Gwinnett
11h ago
A special Braves All-Star keepsake section coming Sunday in the AJC
Happy 77th! Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter mark wedding anniversary with family in Plains
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top