Brookins, Eleanor

BROOKINS (PHARR),



Eleanor Dangerfield



Eleanor Dangerfield Pharr Brookins, age 88, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023. Born May 26, 1935, Eleanor is the daughter of the late Ralph Holiday Pharr and the late Eleanor Dangerfield Pharr.



Eleanor was fearlessly independent and a lifelong learner. She was a mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, friend, and a loving pet owner. Her love of horses, dogs, and nature was deep-felt. Rain or shine, she was committed to giving her animals the best life possible. A woman of compassion, Eleanor enjoyed sharing her life and experiences with those around her. Whether it was her love of books or her favorite Southern dishes, Eleanor was a true elegant Southern woman whose presence and love of family shined bright. Her impact, kindness, love, and generosity were felt and embraced by all who knew her.



In addition to her parents, Ms. Brookins was preceded in death by her son, Ernest Brookins, Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Peaches Brookins of Atlanta, Georgia, Holly Harris, and her husband, Allan of Villa Rica, Georgia, Caroline Pigeon of Villa Rica, Georgia; son, Dorsey Brookins of Villa Rica, Georgia; sisters, Melissa Summer and her husband, Dennis of Atlanta, Georgia, Jay Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia; grandchildren, Max Easter and Nicholas Pigeon; several nieces and nephews. In accordance with her wishes, Ms. Brookins was cremated.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to an animal shelter of your choice. Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694



