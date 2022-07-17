ajc logo
Brook, Lawrence

Obituaries
BROOK, Lawrence

Lawrence "Larry" Brook passed with fireworks booming in the background on July 4, 2022 at his home in Atlanta, GA. He was born in Mobile, AL on June 4, 1940 to Isador "Harry" and Pearl (Buchman) Brook. Larry graduated from Murphy High School and then served in the Air Force. He loved to fly and was known to take runs from his base in TX up to ME to load the cargo bays with ice and lobster, thus earning the nickname "Larry the Lobster." Larry met and married Judith Ann Davis in CA. It was love at first sight and he remained her most adoring fan for their more than 51 years of marriage. They had a daughter, Elisabeth Anne, and raised her in Memphis, Palm Springs, and Atlanta. Larry had a stroke on Christmas Eve 1993. Before the stroke Larry was known as the life of the party, consummate storyteller, and virtuoso of trivia. After his stroke he was known for his engaging smile, infectious laugh, and gentle spirit. In all of his life he was the ultimate optimist and loyal friend. He is survived by his wife Judith Davis, his daughter Elisabeth Awamleh (Majed), his grandchildren Lilly Mae and Davis Zaid, his brother Warren Brook (Kathy) and his sister Susan Isaacs (Larry). In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. Larry was laid to rest in Crown Hill Cemetery in Salem, IN on July 7. A celebration of life memorial will be held in Atlanta, GA at a later date. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/

