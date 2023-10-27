Bromley, Nacny

BROMLEY, Nancy



Nancy Catherine Gamble Bromley was born on September 25, 1951, in Nashville, Tennessee and grew up in Maryville, Tennessee. She was the daughter of Moses 'Mose' Houston Gamble, Jr, a well-respected attorney, and Mary Neal Gamble, a nurse. She adored her father and admired her mother.



Nancy graduated from Maryville College with a degree in English Literature. Shortly after graduation, she married Marc Bromley and initially lived in the Amelia Island Plantation working for the Sea Pines Company. In 1976, they moved to Atlanta, Georgia where Nancy continued her paralegal practice with Powell Goldstein and Frazer. In 1979, Tyler was born, and Eric arrived in 1983.



After Tyler and Eric were born, the boys added sports, school activities and fun that only boys can add to your life. Nancy always made time for them like she did for her grandchildren in the more recent years. While living in Atlanta, Nancy was very involved with her church, Dunwoody Baptist, as well as in her community. She was actively involved with nonprofits, including A Million Matters and Dress for Success. She also graciously volunteered her time to Creative Therapy, a rehab company specializing in hippotherapy for special needs children. She incorporated her love of horses and children, volunteering countless hours and assisting with administration efforts.



Nancy continued to live in Atlanta until 2013 when she moved to Savannah to build her dream home and be closer to her Savannah grandchildren on a more permanent basis. Nancy cared for her grandchildren on a regular basis, including driving carpool for school and sports, and watching all of the children's activities. Designing and building her low-country home, on the water on Burnside Island, was one of the happiest times of her adult life.



Nancy's friends were especially important to her. She had groups of friends from college, church choir, her Bible study group, and places she lived like Maryville, Atlanta, and Savannah. She was generous with her time to those who needed help. Her grandchildren were a priority and watching them grow and gently helping to guide them was important to her.



Nancy never met a book she didn't like! Reading was her place of peace. For several years she volunteered at The Village Library on Skidaway Island helping residents find a good read. Dogs were also a big part of her life. The unconditional love and joy they brought was deeply appreciated by her.



Nancy's faith was unwavering. She embodied the Christian faith with her patience, ability to forgive and unique talent of making the best of difficult situations. She was a loyal and enthusiastic member of the Isle of Hope United Methodist Church where she enjoyed sharing her talent of singing with the church choir and congregation.



Nancy left this world on October 22, 2023, which was much too soon for all who knew her. Nancy, or Mimi as she was known to her grandchildren, is now with the Lord. She is survived by sons, Tyler and Eric Bromley; daughters-in-law, Jennifer Bromley and Jennifer Capouya; grandchildren, Emma, Liza Grace, Brooks and Reagan Bromley; and sister, Gayle.



A service will be held at the Isle of Hope United Methodist Church, Friday, October 27 at 4 PM ET and she will be interred in the Memory Garden at the church.



In remembrance of Nancy's love for her church, education, books and animals, donations can be made to the Isle of Hope United Methodist Church, Maryville College Fund, The Village Library on Skidaway Island or to an animal charity of your choice in her honor.



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