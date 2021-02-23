Brokenborugh, Earnest

BROKENBOROUGH, Earnest



Mr. Earnest D. Brokenborough of Atlanta, GA, a Vietnam veteran who served in the U.S. Army, lost his battle to cancer on the morning of Saturday February 6, 2021 just one month after his 83rd birthday. Mr. Brokenborough is survived by his wife Louise Brokenborough whom he affectionately called "Dimp" because of her dimples. He is also survived by his sons; Tony and Marcus; daughters; Valencia, Sabrena, LaWanda, and Monica; and 4 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, James Tuggle; mother Elzora Hawk; and sister, Janice Tuggle. Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Brokenborough will be held Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, 1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd Atlanta, GA 30310. Viewing TODAY 2 PM-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. Interment Georgia National Cemetery. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel (404) 758-1731.



