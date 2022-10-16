ajc logo
Brogan, Barbara

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BROGAN (RICHARDSON), Barbara Jean

Barbara Jean Brogan (Richardson) passed away on June 16, 2022 at home under hospice care with her husband, Edwin, and niece, Lori nearby.

Barbara was born in Beverly Hills, California in 1931 to her parents, King and Jean Richardson. She married Edwin Brogan on August 20 in 1966 and enjoyed 55 years together.

She was predeceased by her parents; sister, (Nancy); and two sons from a former marriage, Daniel and infant Russ.

Barbara grew up in Beverly Hills and attended Beverly Hills High School where she was a talented member of the Aqua Belles synchronized swim team. After high school she went to work for Prudential Insurance and became the head of the claims department for several years.

She and Ed lived in the Los Angeles area until they moved to Atlanta in 1992 as part of the Macy*s purchase of Bullock's department store where Ed worked as a computer specialist.

Barbara had many interests including being a member of the Rivermont Womens Association, and a regular player with the 9 Holers golf group, playing bridge with friends regularly, bowling in a weekly league, a key member of The Winos Trivia team, traveling on cruises and trips to Europe and throughout the US with friends and enjoying book club participation. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt and dear friend to many, well respected and kind to all.

There will be a Celebration of Life gathering for Barbara at the Rivermont Golf Club (3130 Rivermont Parkway, Johns Creek, GA 30022) on Saturday, October 29 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, come to share your favorite memories of Barbara with her friends.

Post-debate: Walker rallies while Warnock fact-checks
