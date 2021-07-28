Brody, Aaron

BRODY, Dr. Aaron L.



We regret to announce the passing of Dr. Aaron L Brody, 90, of Peachtree Corners, GA on July 26, 2021. Aaron passed away peacefully with family at his side.



Aaron is survived by his three sons, Stephen, Glen, Robyn, their spouses Susan and Sharon, and his six grandchildren Michelle, Derek, Camryn, Skyler, Natalia and Pierce. Aaron was predeceased by his wife Carolyn in April 2021.



Aaron was born on August 23, 1930 in Boston, Massachusetts and lived in New England, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Georgia. He graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1951 and earned his Ph.D. from MIT in 1957. He became a world-renowned scientist in the field of food packaging technology as his career took him to Raytheon, Birdseye, Whirlpool, M&M Mars, Arthur D. Little, Mead Packaging and Container Corporation of America. He subsequently transitioned to the world of independent consulting and also became a professor and lecturer at multiple universities including the University of Georgia.



Dr. Brody held numerous patents, authored dozens of books and articles on food packaging and food technology, and received multiple awards during his lifetime. He was named Packaging Man of the Year in 1985. Dr. Brody received the highest industry award, the Riester-Davis Award for Lifetime Achievement in Food Packaging from The Institute of Food Technologists' Food Packaging Division; this award was later renamed the Riester-Davis-Brody Award. He was the first recipient of the Institute of Food Technologists' Industrial Scientist Award. In 1995, Dr. Brody was inducted into the Packaging Hall of Fame, and in 2000 he was awarded the Nicholas Appert Award by the Institute of Food Technologists in recognition of his lifetime contributions.



The Michigan State University School of Packaging established the annual Aaron and Carolyn Brody Distinguished Lecture in Food Packaging endowment in recognition of his significant impact on the science of food packaging.



The family requests contributions in Aaron's memory be made to the Alzheimer's Association, the MIT General Fund, or the Aaron and Carolyn Brody Distinguished Lecture in Food Packaging endowment at Michigan State University. The funeral will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 28, at Dressler's Chapel, 3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd., Atlanta, GA 30341 followed by a procession to Arlington Memorial Park. The funeral will also be livestreamed. Please visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com for the link and to sign the online guestbook. Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

