Brodsky, Lynda

BRODSKY (FEINBERG), Lynda



Lynda Feinberg Brodsky, age 76, originally of Atlanta, GA, died on Thursday, August 10, 2023, from complications of dementia.



Lynda lived most recently in West Palm Beach, Florida, before moving to the Chicago area to be close to her daughter, Stacy (Beth) Winfrey. Lynda was preceded in death by her older brother, Marvin Feinberg; and her parents, Ben and Rachel. Survivors include three children, daughter and son-in-law, Stacy (Beth) & Tim Winfrey of Chicago; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Melissa Brodsky of West Palm Beach, Florida; and son, Cary Brodsky of Chicago. Atlanta siblings include sister, Adrianne Feinberg (Karen Stephens); and brother, Nelson Feinberg. Additional survivors include multiple grandchildren; nieces; and cousins.



Lynda graduated from Greenleaf Business College, and her last working years were spent in the real estate industry. Lynda treasured the time she spent with her children and grandchildren.



She will be remembered as a wonderful mother, beloved sister, devoted daughter, and generous friend. All who knew Lynda appreciated her good sense of humor, her contagious laugh, and her sweet disposition.



The graveside service will take place at Greenwood Cemetery on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at 10:00 AM.



The family will receive friends at her sister's home at 1302 Bramble Road in Atlanta on Sunday, August 20, from 12 noon until 8:00 PM, to share memories and express condolences.



In lieu of flowers, the family is appreciative of donations made to the Alzheimer's Association (http://act.alz.org/goto/adrianne), or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/