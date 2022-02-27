Hamburger icon
Brockway, Edna

BROCKWAY, Edna Marie

August 21, 1931-February 5, 2022.

Edna Marie Brockway, 90, of Alpharetta, GA, formerly of Dexter, MI, passed away peacefully at her residence on February 5, 2022. Edna was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Gathel Gransden, her loving husband Earl and two daughters, Linda Meier and Diane Ford.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, March 12th, 2022, at Christ the Shepherd Lutheran Church, 4655 Webb Bridge Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30005.

A private graveside service has taken place in Ann Arbor, MI.

Edna's full obituary can be read at www.crowellbrothers.com.



Featured
