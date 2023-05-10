Brock, Kenna

BROCK (MCCORMICK), Kenna



The Atlanta Braves lost one of their most ardent fans when Kenna Brock died on May 6. She was born in 1927 in Columbus, Ohio, to Robert and Rowena McCormick. She graduated from Burris High School in Muncie, Indiana, class of 1945, and shortly thereafter married Max Jordan. Together they had four children: Linda, Lee, Larry, and Kent, all of whom survive her. She married Julian Brock in 1972, and they lived 35 years together in Stone Mountain, Georgia, until his death in 2008. She enjoyed watching Braves baseball games, old movies, and shopping. In addition to her four children, she is survived by six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren; her sister, Joan Gallamore of Indianapolis, Indiana; and Joan's children: Jay, Jennifer, and Brian. Many thanks to the caregivers at the Oaks at Tucker and Circle of Hope Hospice for providing comfort during her final days. Funeral services will take place at A. S. Turner & Sons, at 11 AM, on Friday, May 12, 2023, with interment to follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends are invited to visit with the family one hour before Friday's service.



