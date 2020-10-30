BROCK, Jackie Porter
Age 54, of Carnesville, passed October 28, 2020. Service October 31, 2 PM at Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Credit: File
BROCK, Jackie Porter
Age 54, of Carnesville, passed October 28, 2020. Service October 31, 2 PM at Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street