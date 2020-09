BROCK, Eva Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Eva (Grace) Brock, of Atlanta, GA, will be Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 12 PM, at Liberty Baptist Church; 395 Chamberlain St. SE, Atlanta, GA 30312. Dr. Ron E. Surrey, Eulogist. Interment, Southview Cemetery. Viewing today from 2 - 6 PM, at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731