BROCATO, Martha Martha Lynn Brocato, 88, of Atlanta, GA passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at her daughter's home in Wrightsville, GA after an extended illness. She is survived by her brother, Clyde (Sonny) Snell (Evelyn); her daughter, Melanie Froehbrodt (Carl), and son, Joseph Brocato (Christina); four grandchildren, Jennifer Miller (Charles), Rebecca Froehbrodt, Georgia Brocato and Hudson Brocato, and four great-grandchildren. Martha was born and raised in Wrightsville, GA to Clyde and Ethel (Smith) Snell. After completing high school in 1948 she moved to Atlanta, GA where she attended Southern Business University. After graduation, she began working at the Centers for Disease Control from 1950 to 1989. After retiring from the CDC on a Friday, she began working the following Monday in the private sector as a project director and Certified Meeting Planner (CMP), where she directed Federal Government contracts for the CDC with several firms including Pace Enterprises, DESA, and McKing Consulting Corporation. Besides her accomplished career as a successful businesswoman, Martha was an avid round- and square-dancer, voracious reader and, most of all, dedicated to her family and innumerable friends. Martha never met a stranger. She greeted everyone with the same enthusiasm, warmth, and open heartespecially, those in need of a helping hand. In her later years, her greatest joys came from spending meaningful time with her family where she always found a way to make each occasion memorable. The Chapel Service is Monday, August 17th, at 11 AM, and will be followed by a procession to the graveside service at West View Cemetery, in Wrightsville, GA. Stanley Funeral Home/Wrightsville Chapel has arrangements. To sign the Online Register Book, please visit www.stanleyfuneralhome.com.

