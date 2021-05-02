<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">BROADWELL, Patsy<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">On Friday, April 30, 2021, Patsy Broadwell left this world after a long struggle with Lewy body dementia. She was born in November of 1948, the daughter of Roy Dotson and Doris Batchelor Wilson of Milledgeville, Georgia. Patsy was a 1966 graduate of Baldwin County High School. She earned an Associate of Arts with honors from Reinhardt College where she was a debater in the Phi Alpha Literary Society. Patsy was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Education from Mercer University in 1997, and she completed a master's degree in Middle Grades Education from the University of Georgia in 2000. She was a recipient of the Hope Scholarship and the Hope Teacher Scholarship. Patsy worked as an office manager for the J. D. Mallory Import Company until the business relocated to the Philippines. She then became a middle school teacher in 2000 and taught at Carver Middle School and Atha Road Elementary in Monroe, Georgia. She was a teacher in the Rockdale County School System until her illness forced her to retire in 2006. Patsy was a capable and accomplished businesswoman, teacher, mother, grandmother, and wife. She excelled in many areas including music, dancing, history, and science. She was happiest when she was outdoors exploring a dirt road in the Tennessee mountains around Cades Cove. Patsy was married to Richard Green, and they had three children, Celeste, Richard Edward, and Carson. She married Dr. Wendell Broadwell in 1987, and they had a daughter, Suzanna. Patsy is survived by her husband of 34 years, Dr. Wendell Broadwell; daughters, Celeste Cannon, Suzanna Broadwell and husband, Justin; sons, Richard Green, Carson Green; grandchildren, Payton Green, Riley Green, Aubrey Green, Jon Cannon, Andrew Cannon, Henry Green; brother, Dotson Wilson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service to honor Patsy will be held Tuesday, May 4, 2021, 1:00 P.M., at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens, 677 American Legion Road, in Conyers, with Bishop Dr. Duane Embry officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, Monday, May 3, from 6:30 - 8:30 P.M. Governor Brian Kemp's latest executive order has eliminated restrictions on large gatherings; however, CDC guidelines recommend social distancing (6 feet apart) and wearing of masks while in public. Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home requests that you observe these recommendations while in our funeral home attending visitations and/or services. www.caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences.</font><br/>