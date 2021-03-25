BROADWAY (BEACH), Barbara Jean



Barbara Jean Beach Broadway was born on October 24, 1945, to Sarah Virginia Robinson Beach and Thomas Morton Beach, Sr., both of whom she survived. She had a sister, Virginia Anne Beach, whom she also survived, and a brother, Thomas Morton Beach, Jr., who lives in northern Virginia with his wife Beverly. Barbara received a BS at Radford College and an MS at Georgia State University. Between those two degrees, on June 14, 1969, she married James Ronald Broadway, whom she met while attending the University of Tennessee, whereupon, as she often told people, she received her MRS. She is survived by her husband of fifty-one years; her son, Thomas Weston Broadway; her daughter-in-law, Natalie Brooke Broadway; her granddaughter, Skylar Brooke Broadway; and her grandson, Thomas Jackson Broadway. Barbara Broadway taught chemistry, including AP Chemistry, at Dunwoody High School in DeKalb County for thirty-two years and then as a half-day teacher taught chemistry, including International Baccalaureate Chemistry, at Tucker High School for six years. During her years at Dunwoody, she served as the chairperson of the science department, sponsored the science club, created a water quality team, and participated in a US-USSR teacher exchange program. She was Dunwoody's STAR teacher seven times and Georgia's first Presidential teacher when Georgia's Presidential scholar chose her as the teacher who had the greatest academic impact on him. Both Barbara and her student were invited to the White House where they met President Ronald Reagan in the Rose Garden. During her tenure at Tucker High School, she established the Tucker High School Foundation. Outside of school, she was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa, a sorority for exceptional women educators, and the American Chemical Society, in which she was a rare high school teacher among college professors. Beloved by her family, friends, colleagues, and students for her kindness and generosity and admired for her accomplishments and intellect, Barbara Broadway passed away in her sleep on March 22, 2021. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 27, 2021, between 3:00 and 5:00 at H.M. Patterson & Son Funeral Home on 4550 Peachtree Road, NE, in Brookhaven. In lieu of flowers, please give any donation you care to make on her behalf to either Habitat for Humanity or the Georgia Phi Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa Scholarship Fund c/o Ellen Augustine, 5491 Stapleton Drive, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338.



