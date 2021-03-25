Broadwater, William

BROADWATER, Jr., William



William Ralph Broadwater, Jr., age 80, of Cragford, AL passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021. He was born September 5, 1940, in Rossville, GA.



Ralph retired from Broadwater Controls in 1999, working the majority of his career in the mechanical and controls industry. He was a member of Local Union 72 for 60+ years and was on the board of numerous advisory committees in both the mechanical industry and state of Georgia planning groups. He was a faithful, loving, giving and incredibly hardworking husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend that never stopped working on projects around his house, the volunteer fire station in Cragford, or with anyone that needed help. His designing and building acumen will live on through the beautiful and functional projects he dreamed up and implemented throughout his life for his family and many friends. He was an avid supporter of the local high school athletic association, and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. He was a longtime member of Midway United Methodist Church in Douglasville, GA and Lineville First United Methodist Church in Lineville, AL.



He was preceded in death by his parents William Ralph Broadwater, Sr. and Thelma Elizabeth Broadwater; son William Charles Broadwater and grandson Thomas Alan Broadwater, and his faithful four legged best friend Wylie.



He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patsy Carlsen Broadwater; one sister, Marilyn (Bobby) Hood; two sons, Alan (Judy) Broadwater and Wayne (Tasha) Broadwater; five grandchildren, Allison (Dylan) Chancellor, William Broadwater, Emily Lane, Jack Lane, and Elise Lane, great-grandson Ryan Chancellor, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.



There will not be a service at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Ralph to the Georgia Chapter Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

