BROADRICK, Lawson



Kelly



Lawson Kelly Broadrick, 94 years old, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on August 29, after a brief illness. Lawson was a faithful servant of Jesus Christ and a member of Northside Independent Methodist Church. Lawson was born on August 5, 1929, to Fulton and Edna Broadrick of Dalton, Georgia. He grew up during the Great Depression, graduating from Dalton High School, Florida State University and Emory University School of Dentistry, in 1954. He spent two years in the US Air Force as a dental officer, followed by private practice in Cedartown, GA, where he met his beloved wife of 60 years, the former Kathryn Withers "Kay". Lawson moved his Dental Practice to Atlanta, Georgia, in 1962, where he practiced until his retirement, in 2000. He co-founded The Georgia Academy of Dental Practice. He was a charter member of the Atlanta Dental Study Group, a long-time member of the Northern District Dental Society, and the American Academy of Restorative Dentistry. He also served as president of the Georgia Academy of Dental Practice, the L.D. Pankey Alumni Association, the Atlanta Dental Study Group, and the Emory University Dental School Alumni Association. He was honored with a fellowship from the American College of Dentists, in 1972, Honorable Fellow of the Georgia Dental Association, in1973 and was awarded the Discovery Award by the Georgia Dental Association, in 1978. He was happiest singing to his patients while creating a beautiful smile, listening to music, and enjoying many happy years at his cottage on Lake Burton. Lawson is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Kay Withers Broadrick; and his four children, Julie Browne (Donnie), Kathy Gillett (Jeff), Laura Ennis (Drew, deceased) and Brad Broadrick; and his ten grandchildren: Trace, Bennett and Collier Browne, Will, Jack, Drew and Kate Gillett, Noel, Fulton and Owen Ennis. He is also survived by his brother, Ray Broadrick, of Dalton Georgia. The visitation for Lawson will be from 6-8 PM, on Tuesday, September 5, at HM Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, on Allen Road. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 6, at Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, at 10 AM. Following the service, the family will greet friends in the Stapleton Center. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution in his memory be made to The Pankey Institute, 1 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne, FL 33149, or the Tunnels To Towers Foundation, T2T.org.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel

173 Allen Road Ne

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/hm-patterson-son-arlington-chapel/2330?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral