

BROADHURST, Janice White





1931-2020



Janice White Broadhurst, 88, of Atlanta passed away peacefully on September 29 at Canterbury Court, Atlanta, after a battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bruce Broadhurst, Jr. and her parents, Harry Lee McPherson and Janice Evelyn Brown McPherson.



Janice had a lifelong love and passion for music. A native Atlantan, she grew up taking piano lessons and voice lessons in her home. As a young child, she sang to friends and family while sitting on her father Mac's knee. She went on to become a regular singer on local Atlanta radio programming. Janice became a soloist for several churches, including First United Methodist Church of Atlanta, where she met her first husband, Ray White, Sr., while singing in the choir. She and her family later became members at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, where she served as the Assistant Choir Director and the Director of the Children's Choirs. In the late 1960s, Janice began a long career as a private piano instructor in her home and continued to teach until her retirement in 2018. During her 50+ year career as a piano teacher, she was an inspiration to her students and took pride in all their accomplishments. Many of them participated in competitions and concerts, and some even wrote their own music. Janice taught children of all ages as well as adults. She was a positive influence to many and leaves behind lasting friendships with students and their families. She instilled a life-long love of music in her students, family and friends.



Janice graduated from Druid Hills High School, attended Agnes Scott College and graduated from Kennesaw State University. She was an active member of both the Georgia Music Teachers Association and the Atlanta Music Teachers Association, holding several Board positions including President. In 1984, Janice founded Atlanta MusicFest, a public performance opportunity for students to play the piano for impartial professional judges. The mission, which continues today, was to evaluate and provide positive reinforcement to encourage students to continue their studies. Janice also was a member of the Philanthropic Education Organization (PEO).



Janice was a loving wife to Bruce Broadhurst whom she married in 1994. She spent many happy years with Bruce, enjoying their shared love of music, their lake house at Lake Lanier and their many children and grandchildren.



Janice is survived by her sister Harriet Morrow of Waco, TX, daughter Jennie (Roy) Kirby of Waynesville, NC, son Ray (Virginia) White, Jr. of Sandy Springs and step-children Robert (Betty) Broadhurst III of Vacaville, CA, Janice (Gary) Thompson of Bluffton, SC, Nancy (Paul) Dellaria of Athens, GA, Jeffery (Christine) Broadhurst of Sandy Springs, Arlene (Mat) Martinides of Alpharetta, 15 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and 4 nephews.



The family would like to thank the staff of Canterbury Court for their loving care during the last years of her life.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Atlanta Music Teachers Association to encourage young students to continue to study and to support students who need financial support. Please write checks to AMTA, notate Janice Broadhurst donation on the check and mail to Laura Gordy, Treasurer AMTA, 1737 Vickers Circle, Decatur, GA 30030-1033.



A daughter, sister, wife, aunt, mom, step-mom, grandmother and great-grandmother, Janice was loved and will be dearly missed.



Due to Covid-19, a celebration of Janice's life will be held at a later date for the family.





