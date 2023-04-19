BROACH (WALLACE),



Nina



Nina Wallace Broach, age 70, passed away peacefully at home on April 14, 2023, surrounded by her family.



Nina was born in Atlanta, GA on June 22, 1952. She attended Dykes High School where she made lifelong friends. After raising her children, Nina went on to become CEO of Wallace Oil Company for more than 15 years. Nina was a devoted mother throughout her life to her four children with Dudley Broach.



Nina was a remarkable mother, always putting her children's needs before her own. She was patient, kind and generous, and her devotion to her children was steadfast. She was also a doting grandmother to her seven grandchildren. Nina loved nothing more than spoiling them with the perfect gift, making sure they had a ride home, and a "proper" fast-food meal with a side of candy or milkshake. She cherished every moment she spent with them.



Nina is survived by her children, Tiffany Gough (Fraser), Ashley Bahin, Lindsey Broach (Edgard Cabanillas), and Zachary Broach (Laura); her beloved grandchildren, Charlie, Caroline, Harrison, Bo, Whit, and Bess; her parents, Jim and Sarah Wallace; her siblings, Jan Ferguson (Bill) and Chuck Wallace (Peggy); and her partner, Jerry Cash. She was predeceased by her grandson, Webber Bennett Broach.



The Funeral Service will be held Friday, April 21, at 11:30 AM, at Collins Memorial United Methodist Church with a reception to follow at Cherokee Town Club from 1:00-4:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests tribute donations to The Schenk School, 282 Mount Paran Road, Atlanta, GA 30327 or Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation, www.choa.org/tributes.



Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467.



