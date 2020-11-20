BRIZENDINE, Robert E.



Robert E. Brizendine, retired United States Judge, passed away peacefully to enter at Heaven's gates on November 18, 2020. He was at home with his loving family at the time of his death. Born on June 22, 1946, in Franklin, Kentucky, he will be laid to rest at a private graveside ceremony at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs, Georgia. Reverend Darren Hensley, Judge Brizendine's former law clerk, will preside at the interment.



The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial donations contribute to: Thrive Academy, 2182 Mack Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30318 Global Outreach International, P.O. Box 1, Tupelo, MS 38802 New Day Church of the Nazarene, 8561 Ga Highway 85 South, Riverdale GA 30296 or Church of the Apostles, 3585 Northside Pkwy NW, Atlanta, GA 30327.



The family has chosen Carithers Flowers (770-980-3000) to do their family flowers, please contact them if you wish to send flowers.


