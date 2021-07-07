BRITT, Willis R.



June 22, 1937 – July 5, 2021



Age 84, of Covington, GA, passed away on Monday July 5, 2021. Mr. Britt was preceded in death in February of this same year by his loving wife, Jeanette Hawkins Britt. Mr. Britt is survived by his son and daughter- in law, Mark and Tracey Britt of Covington, GA; daughter and son- in law, Allison and Jeff Diaz of Greenville, SC; stepson, Mark Drakeford of Lancaster, SC; brother and sister in law, Mike and June Britt of Monroe, GA; three grandsons (Mark Jr., Trey, and Luke); two granddaughters (Sarah and Callan); three great- grandchildren and several beloved nieces and nephews.



Mr. Britt was raised in Gwinnett County in the Five Forks area and served his country as a member of the U.S. Army stationed in Korea. After the military, he worked for General Motors Corporation and later started his own real estate and development company, Willis Britt and Associates. In retirement, he worked at the Stone Mountain Park Golf Course. In addition to playing golf, he enjoyed going to classic car shows, reading biographies and scouting out the best barbecue restaurants. Mr. Britt, along with his wife Jeanette, were members of Salem United Methodist Church in Covington.



A private graveside memorial service will be held at a later date. Those desiring to make a memorial donation in Mr. Britt's name may do so to Shriners Hospitals for Children, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886.



