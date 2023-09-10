BRITT, Suzanne Claire



Suzanne Claire (Hewitt) Britt, beloved wife of 61 years, passed away on August 14, 2023, at the age of 83, in Savannah. Suzanne grew up in Philadelphia, PA, before she met her husband, John Legare Britt, Jr., whom she married in 1962. For John, it was love at first sight that never wavered. The couple later moved to Tucker, GA, where they lived for 50 years and raised two sons, John Adrian and Christopher Dorian. Suzanne was a wonderful wife and a devoted mother who worked tirelessly and selflessly to provide for her family. Although her passing is a tremendous loss, she gave her family an abundant collection of sweet memories to carry in their hearts forever.



In addition to her husband and sons, Suzanne is survived by two grandsons, Grayson Woodruff and Christopher Ryan of Savannah; a granddaughter, Ava Celeste of Lawrenceville; two daughters-in-law, Kristi (Lord) Britt of Lawrenceville and Katie (Woodruff) Britt of Savannah; and her brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Donna Hewitt III, of Palm Coast, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Hewitt, Jr. and Marilynn (Miller) Hewitt; and a granddaughter, Audrey Sophia.



