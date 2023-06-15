BRITT, Susan Rebecca



Susan Rebecca Britt, age 68, of Snellville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. She is survived by her mother, Dorothy Nell Britt of Snellville, GA; brother, William Harris Britt, Jr. of Ray City, GA; sister, Jean Britt McConnell (Kenneth) of Loganville, GA; sister, Angie Beth Ashe (Terry Doyle) of Snellville, GA; 11 nieces and nephews, and 13 great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, William Harris Britt of Snellville; and grandmother, Amanda Britt. Susan was employed for 43 years at Primerica Financial Services as a Senior Compliance Analyst. She was of the Baptist faith. Susan was an alumni of Young Harris College and Georgia State University. She was an avid bowler, traveler, tennis player, and BRAG cyclist. Susan loved vacationing at the beach with her family and friends. A Funeral Service Honoring the Life of Susan will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. Interment will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park. The family received friends on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 from 4:00PM-8:00PM in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) have been entrusted with the arrangements.



