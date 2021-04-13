BRITT, James Christopher



James Christopher "Chris" Britt, an avid outdoorsman and incredible husband, father, and brother, went to be with the Lord on April 9, 2021, at the age of 47.



Chris was born in Decatur, Georgia on November 18, 1973 to Doris and Jim Britt of Loganville. He was a 1992 graduate of South Gwinnett High School and a 1996 graduate of Georgia College and State University with a degree in Business. Throughout grade school and high school, Chris was an impeccable athlete, both in football and baseball. He was a star pitcher and first baseman in the Dixie League, traveling to the Baseball World Series in 1986. Throughout his little league years, Chris was always coached by his father, Jim, and quickly earned a reputation, which he carried into high school, of being the pitcher that had a full count with the bases loaded and always struck 'em out!



Chris met Sherry Lynn Bowen in 2001 after he went to work for her father as a construction manager and home builder. They married on September 21, 2002 in Destin, Florida. They had one child, Bowen "Bo" Christopher Britt, on April 29, 2005. The family lived in Flowery Branch, Lawrenceville and recently moved to Johns Creek.



To say Chris loved the outdoors is an understatement. He was a fisherman, certified diver, world traveler and avid hunter. Some of his favorite places were the family river cabin in McCaysville and their second home in Fort Walton Beach. But as passionate as he was about the outdoors, his greatest love was his son, Bo. He was an amazing father. He taught Bo all he knew about hunting and fishing and passed on to him his love of the outdoors. They took countless trips together, often to fish, hunt, or snow-ski; places like Belize, Panama, Hawaii, Costa Rica, Montana, Texas and Colorado. Although they traveled far, nearly every weekend you would find Chris and Bo at their favorite place, with Chris's best friend Whitey, hog hunting on the farm. Chris also passed on his love of baseball to Bo, always coaching Bo's little league teams, a tradition he carried on from his father.



Chris was passionate but simple, sarcastic but thoughtful, a big presence but a kind, gentle soul. He lived each day to the fullest and never would sweat the small stuff. He was always doing things for others and known to do random acts of kindness, often anonymously. He always told Sherry and Bo to "Live, Love, Learn and Laugh", a motto he lived by. Chris knew each day was a gift and to live and love like there was no tomorrow.



Chris was preceded in death by parents, Jim and Doris Britt; brother, Tim Britt; mother in-law, Charlene Turner; brother-in-law, John F. Smith and his beloved Boston Terrier, Hootie. Chris is survived by his wife of 18 years, Sherry Britt; son, Bo Britt; sister and brother-in-law, Pam and Ronnie Bowen of Monroe; sister, Deborah Smith of Loganville; father-in-law &andmother-in-law, Millard and Judie Bowen of Johns Creek; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Greg Bowen of Lawrenceville, Gus and Rachael Bowen of Buford, Kyle and Kirsten Bowen of Johns Creek, Brittney and Chris Caudell of Peachtree Corners, and Blake Bowen of Atlanta; nieces and nephews, Drew and Michele Bowen, Brittany and David Mathis, Jenna and Adam Oglesbee, Bailey Bowen, Blair Bowen, Corbin Bowen, Hannah Bowen, Parker Bowen, Kendall Bowen, Millar Caudell, Maddox Caudell and Briggs Caudell; life-long best friend, Chris "Whitey" Barrett; his constant companion, Bear; and a host of great-nieces, nephews and treasured friends.



A Celebration of Life for James Christopher Britt will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Johns Creek Baptist Church, 6910 McGinnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek, Georgia. The family will receive friends at the Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Loganville, Georgia, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, April 15, 2021 and in the Family Life Center at Johns Creek Baptist Church, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday, April 16, 2021. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770-466-1544.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the James Christopher Britt Memorial Fund through the Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia, 6500 Sugarloaf Parkway, Suite 220, Duluth, Georgia 30097. Secure donations can be made online by clicking here:



https://cfneg.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=1957.



