ajc logo
X

Britt, Frances

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BRITT, Frances "Laurie"

Frances Laurie Britt of Loganville, GA passed away Friday, September 2, 2022. Laurie was preceded in death by her parents, W.C. and Bernice Britt; her sisters, Martha Lou Jones and Helen Powell. She is survived by her brother, Clark Britt; brother- in-law, Harold Jones, Jr.; as well as many nieces and nephews. Laurie grew up in Snellville, Georgia and graduated from Snellville High School in 1948 and was valedictorian of her class. She graduated from Georgia State College for Women where she earned a degree in chemistry. She attended LSU for her masters and completed her degree at UGA. She taught chemistry at LaGrange College and Dekalb Technical College and worked as a chemist. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Snellville and for many years she was an active Keenager. The funeral service to celebrate the life of Frances Laurie Britt will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. Burial will follow at Snellville Historical Cemetery, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends also on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 prior to the service from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tom M. Wages Funeral Service - Snellville

3705 Highway 78 West

Snellville, GA

30039

https://www.wagesfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Peachtree Center office towers, mall face possible foreclosure sale18h ago
What if UGA is - gulp - better than last year?
6h ago
Grossman draws bases-loaded walk in 9th, Braves beat Marlins
1h ago
73,000 sing ‘happy birthday’ to Georgia’s Vince Dooley
9h ago
73,000 sing ‘happy birthday’ to Georgia’s Vince Dooley
9h ago
Breakdown: No. 3 Georgia 49, No. 11 Oregon 3
4h ago
The Latest
Jackson, Larry
Barr, John
1h ago
DeBeer, Timothy
1h ago
Featured
Former Georgia head coach Vince Dooley blows out his candle getting a surprise birthday celebration before kickoff against Oregon in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

73,000 sing ‘happy birthday’ to Georgia’s Vince Dooley
9h ago
Labor Day celebrations, Dragon Con and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
Atlanta Beltline reveals map it hopes to take through Buckhead
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top