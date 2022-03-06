BRITT, Elaine



Elaine Britt, age 74 of Locust Grove, passed away February 26, 2022. She was a loving wife to her husband, Benny, for 58 years. She had one son, Travis, who is married to Kim. Elaine was blessed with three grandchildren, Benji, who is married to Kelsy, Brooks and Hope. One of her greatest joys was the many beach trips she shared with her family. With Benny, she shared a love of aviation and flying. She was a licensed pilot; an accomplishment not shared by many women in the 1970's. She had a love of cooking and was quite well known for her fabulous potato salad and pound cakes. She enjoyed spending time with her, very social, neighbors. The highlight of which was Bunco nights with the ladies of the neighborhood.



A memorial service for Elaine will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary, 712 L.G. Griffin Road, Locust Grove, GA 30248. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

