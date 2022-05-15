Britt, Carol

ajc logo
BRITT (Newberry), Carol Elizabeth

Carol Elizabeth Newberry Britt was born February 7, 1944 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Her family moved to Decatur, Georgia during her teenage years. Carol began her career as a legal secretary at a law firm. Later, she was employed by DeKalb County School District as an administrative assistant until her retirement in 1999. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Elizabeth Newberry, and her sister, Linda Lockaby. Carol is survived by her husband, Clark Britt of Loganville, GA; her three children, Mike Britt (Sharon), Jan Bradley (Steve), and Tracy Nichols (David); she is also survived by her six grandchildren, Michael Britt (Kayla), Anna Britt, Suzanne Wertz (Carter), Meredith Bradley, Austin Nichols, and Kailey Nichols; she leaves behind her beloved cat, Thunder.

Carol was a beloved mother and grandmother; she enjoyed spending time at the lake with her family. She showered her grandchildren with love and affection (and lots of presents). The funeral service to celebrate the life of Carol Elizabeth Newberry Britt will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. Burial will follow at Snellville Historical Cemetery, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Sunday prior to the service from 12:00 PM until the time of service 2:00 PM at the funeral home. For those who prefer to make a memorial donation in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Hart County Humane Society, 1364 Reed Creek Hwy., Hartwell, GA, 30643 in memory of Carol Elizabeth Newberry Britt. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway, 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

