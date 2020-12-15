X

Brisendine, Robert

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

BRISENDINE, Robert

Robert Still Brisendine, 88, of Hiram, GA, passed away on December 8, 2020. A private Memorial Service was held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Powder Springs, GA. Robert is survived by his wife, Eva L. Brisendine of Hiram, GA; son, Rev. Kelly Brisendine (Chris) of Snellville, GA; daughter, Sandra K. Bruce of Marietta, GA; and 6 grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Robert's name to Sweetwater Valley Camp www.sweetwatermission.org. Arrangements made under the caring guidance of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home www.mayeswarddobbins.com 770-943-1511

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home & Crematory

3940 Macland Rd

Powder Springs, GA

30127

https://www.mayeswarddobbins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.