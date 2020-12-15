BRISENDINE, Robert



Robert Still Brisendine, 88, of Hiram, GA, passed away on December 8, 2020. A private Memorial Service was held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Powder Springs, GA. Robert is survived by his wife, Eva L. Brisendine of Hiram, GA; son, Rev. Kelly Brisendine (Chris) of Snellville, GA; daughter, Sandra K. Bruce of Marietta, GA; and 6 grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Robert's name to Sweetwater Valley Camp www.sweetwatermission.org. Arrangements made under the caring guidance of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home www.mayeswarddobbins.com 770-943-1511

