BRISENDINE, Alton V.



Alton V. Brisendine age 86 passed away February 10th. Born to Clifford and Emma Lou Brisendine. Alton worked at Standard Federal Savings and Loan for many years. He is survived by his son Robert Brisendine. Visitation at A.S. Turner & Sons Decatur. February 14th from 12-3. Service will be held February 15th at 1:00 PM.