BRISCOE, Susie Susie Mae Dutton Briscoe, age 92 of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 3, 2021 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Jody Shelton officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Susie was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She loved her family and she loved the Lord Jesus. She worked and cared for her garden, her farm, and her loved ones. Susie was preceded in death by her husband, James Holland Briscoe, Sr.; son, Donald Ruben Briscoe; daughter-in-law, Cay Briscoe; grandsons, Benjamin Briscoe and Paul Briscoe; parents, Ruben and Effie Dutton; baby brother Dutton; and sister, Bonnie Loyce Singley. She is survived by her children, Doris Elaine and Terry Ford of Snellville, James "Jimmy" and Nancy Briscoe, Jr. of Lawrenceville, Marilyn Rosa Briscoe of Lawrenceville, Joe Daniel and Shelia Briscoe of Auburn, Roy Allen and Traci Briscoe of Lawrenceville; grandchildren, James Holland "Jack" and Nicole Briscoe, III, Michelle and David McMillan, Tracy and Greg Hlozek, Melissa and Jason Brown, Trey and Tara Wood, Travis and Jessica Ford, Matthew Shaw and Jacob Wallace, Dusti Cain, Meagan Shaw, Justin, Josh and Jordan Gentile; great-grandchildren, Tessa, Caitlin and Hayden McMillan, Austin, Madison, Zoey and Ivy Brown, Mary, Jesse, Eli, Anna and Ada Hlozek, Christopher Shaw, Ryleigh and Caleb Cain, Daniel Wood, Abbey and Annistyn Ford; sisters and brothers-in-law, Allene and Ralph Barrett of Madison, Mary Lou Meadows of Snellville, Ruby Pearl Wages of Snellville, Grace and Edgar Cash of Snellville, and Laura and Donald Puckett of Dacula; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Sarah Briscoe of Commerce; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Larry and Ellen Atkinson of Centralhatchee, GA; numerous family and friends. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100.



