BRINSON, Margaret E. Dye



On December 15, 2020 Margaret E. Dye Brinson passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. She was 81. Maggie, as she was known to friends and family, was a lifelong Roman. Born in 1939 to Callie Gee Dye (Polk County, Tennessee) and Norman Dye (Monroe County, Tennessee), she graduated Rome High in 1957 and went on to obtain her Associate Degree in Accounting from Coosa Valley Tech. Maggie was an avid traveler with her husband, Bob, her favorite being their yearly NYC trip during the Christmas Season. They saw the world together and she was always ready for their next adventure. Not only did they explore the world together, but came home to share stories of adventures that few couples experience together. For both Bob and herself, this was their second marriage and they packed a lifetime of tales and love into their 39 years together. She was an extremely creative person who loved painting and decorating her home. She was loved by all that knew her. As Bob observed, she did not have an ugly, mean or lazy bone in her body. She was happiest when she had a house full of family and friends to entertain. She spent hours creating menus and teaching each of her four children to cook. She is survived by her husband, Robert M. Brinson. Her four children; Robert Brinson Jr. (Tina), Ruth Ward (April), Susan Stegall (Dorothy), Brooke Brinson (Jessica); 4 siblings, Jack Dye, Norma Brumbelow (deceased), Penny Martisching (Jack), Joan Milhollin (John); 8 grandchildren, Madison Brinson, Bennett Ward, Diego Stegall, Beth Anne Ward, Vaughn Brinson, Gavin Davis, Margaret Grace Brinson, Margaret-Alicia Stegall, Ruth Brinson; and many nieces, nephews .



Due to COVID 19, a private family service will be held at 2 PM Friday, December 18, 2020 at Daniel's Funeral Home followed by graveside at Myrtle Hill Cemetery. The service as well as graveside will be live streamed from the facebook page of Daniel's Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will take place in the spring. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be directed to: Emory Univeristy-Goizueta Alzheirmer's Diesease Research Center, Office of Gift Accounting, 1762 Clifton Road NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322 or through the website which gives the option of adding a memorial notice: securelb.imodules.com

