BRINK, George H.



After a long battle with Parkinson's Disease, George H. "Hank" Brink, Jr., won and went home to be with Jesus on September 10, 2023.



The family will receive friends at Northside Chapel, 12050 Crabapple Rd., Roswell, GA 30075 on September 22 from 5-7 PM. The Celebration of Life will be held September 23, visitation from 10-11 AM, service 11-12 AM at the same location.



A graveside service for family and close friends will be held on October 6 at 11 AM at Cedar Springs Cemetery, 8850-8700 Westland Dr., Knoxville, TN 37923.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hank and Chrisy Marshman with CRU in Knoxville, TN. Hank has played an important role in the lives of our whole family. He is the head of CRU at the University of Tennessee, the chaplain of the Tennessee Rugby Club and has officiated 2 of our children's weddings. We can't thank him enough for all he has invested in our family and it would bless us to have people partner with him financially.



You can give online at https://give.cru.org/245868 or mail donations designated to Hank Marshman to: CRU, 7105 Westway Circle, Knoxville, TN. 37919.



