Bright, Raymond

1 hour ago
BRIGHT, Raymond Earle

Raymond Earle Bright, 90, of Roswell, GA passed away July 20, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty J. Bright and two brothers. Raymond retired from the Air Force after 20 years of service and later retired from Atlanta Gas Light. He is survived by his brother, Wade Bright (Dora); sister, Dean Smith; daughter, Shannon David (Alan); son, Kevin Bright (Sandy); grandchildren, Jordan, Jason (Alana), Joseph Grabenhorst (Alison), Hans, Megan (Marcus); and great-grandchildren, Gavin, Vivian, Nora and Claire.

