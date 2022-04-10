Briggs, William

BRIGGS, Jr., William



Major - US Army (Ret.)



Major William Prescott "Scott" Briggs, Jr., of Atlanta, was born September 20, 1934, in Atlanta, GA, the son of the late William Prescott Briggs and Ruby Lynn Durrette Briggs. Scott died on April 6, 2022, at the age of 87.



Scott was a Buckhead native who grew up on Peachtree Road. He was an Eagle Scout in Troup 67, at Peachtree Christian Church. Scott was a graduate of North Fulton High School and Georgia State University. While attending GSU, he served as President of Sigma Kappa Chi social fraternity. Scott then petitioned Kappa Sigma National Fraternity to establish a chapter at GSU. The Epsilon Omega Chapter of Kappa Sigma Fraternity was officially installed on September 15, 1958, becoming the first National Social Fraternity at GSU, with Scott as one of the Charter Brothers.



Upon leaving GSU, Scott entered active military service with the US Army, serving a full career during which he was assigned to posts in Korea, Germany, Vietnam, Johnston Island, and several bases in the US. During his service, he received numerous awards and decorations including The Bronze Star Medal, The Meritorious Service Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, The Army Commendation Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, The Armed Forces Reserve Medal, and The National Defense Service Medal. Scott Retired at Fort McPherson January 31, 1979, as a Major.



Following his military service, Scott became a full time Realtor. During his successful real estate career, he was awarded the Phoenix Award by the Atlanta Board of Realtors and the Platinum Phoenix Award by the Cobb County Board of Realtors.



Scott was a Life Member of The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) serving three years as First Vice President of the Atlanta Chapter, he served three terms as President of The Retired Military Association of North Georgia, was an active member of The Disabled American Veterans John Woodall Chapter in Marietta and the Atlanta Vietnam Veterans Business Association.



Scott is survived by his sons, Andrew Prescott Briggs (Jeannie), Allen Berry Briggs; his daughter, Andra Lynn Briggs Petro (Rick); and four grandchildren, Andrew Briggs, Jr. (Ann), Ellen Briggs, Nicole Petro and Victoria Petro. A private family graveside service and internment was held at Greenwood Cemetery in Atlanta on April 9, 2022, with full military honors.



