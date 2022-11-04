Briggs-Emanuel, Phyllis

BRIGGS-EMANUEL,



Dr. Phyllis



The family of retired educator, Dr. Phyllis Odetta Briggs-Emanuel would like to announce her passing on October 27, 2022. Dr. Briggs-Emanuel passed peacefully at her residence in Atlanta, Georgia. She was 83 years old.



Dr. Briggs-Emanuel was born in Grenville, Grenada on December 11, 1938 where she grew up on Cook Hill Road. She left Grenada in 1957 to study at Howard University in Washington, D.C., where she met her future husband, the late Dr. Lezmore Emanuel and received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees. She relocated to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands in the early 1970s, with her husband and two young sons, making the island her home for the next fifteen years. This was also the birthplace of her two youngest children. Dr. Briggs-Emanuel was an integral part of the community as an educator, activist, and culture bearer. During her tenure as an English teacher at Wayne Aspinall Junior High School (now Addelita Cancryn Junior High School), she formed lifelong friendships. In 1986, she left the U.S. Virgin Islands for Atlanta, Georgia, and made that city her home for over thirty-five years.



Dr. Briggs-Emanuel earned her Doctor of Arts in Humanities from Clark-Atlanta University in 1990 and later joined the faculty as an English Professor and advisor, a role she held until her retirement. She also served as an adjunct professor at Saint Leo University – Atlanta Education Center for a number of years.



She is survived by her three children, Dr. Devon Briggs, Dr. Ako Emanuel, and Agyei Emanuel. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Lowe, her father I.O. Briggs, her son Ansa Emanuel, and her husband Dr. Lezmore Emanuel.



A public viewing will take place on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel located at 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel. Livestreaming will be provided by the funeral home through the following link:



https://vimeo.com/766164645.

