BRIDGES, Mary Louise On Sunday, September 13, 2020, Mary Louise Bridges, Our Beloved Mother, Sister and friend, age 76, went to be with her Lord. Mary's Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 3:00pm. Her viewing will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 1PM - 6PM. The funeral and viewing are in the professional service of: Murray Brothers Funeral Home Inc. 1199 Utoy Springs Road, S.W. Atlanta, Georgia 30331



