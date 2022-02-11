BRIDGES, Jimmie



Mr. Jimmie Lee Bridges of Ben Hill, GA. passed away on February 5, 2022. Services entrusted to Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home, East Point, GA. Viewing / Visitation will be Friday, February 11, 2022, 12:30 PM - 7:30 PM. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 12, 2022, in the chapel of Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home.

