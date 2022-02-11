Hamburger icon
Bridges, Jimmie

BRIDGES, Jimmie

Mr. Jimmie Lee Bridges of Ben Hill, GA. passed away on February 5, 2022. Services entrusted to Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home, East Point, GA. Viewing / Visitation will be Friday, February 11, 2022, 12:30 PM - 7:30 PM. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 12, 2022, in the chapel of Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home

1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr.

East Point, GA

30344

https://www.gusthornhillsfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

