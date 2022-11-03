BRIDGES, Jeanette



Ms. Jeanette Bridges, of Atlanta, GA, passed on October 19, 2022. Homegoing Services will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM, Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Rev. Leon Edward Matthew, officiating. Interment Southview Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Murray Brothers at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Affectionately known as "Aunt Sister," she leaves to cherish her memory, a devoted sister, Clara Bridges; brother, Denny Bridges; her guardian nephews, Reginald, Gregory, Ronald, Jeremiah; guardian niece, Tiffany Rhodes; a host of dearly beloved nieces, nephews and other family members and friends. Viewing Thursday 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW (Corner of Cascade Rd. near I-285), 404-349-3000, mbfh.com. Service can be LIVE Streamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers



