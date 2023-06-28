X

Bridges, Herbert

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BRIDGES, Herbert

Mr. Herbert Bridges, passed June 17, 2023. Funeral Service Thursday, June 29, 2023 in our chapel, Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.

Herbert leaves to cherish his memory; siblings, Rev. Grady Bridges (Lizzie), Carolyn J. Gardner, Charles E. Bridges, Elijah C. Bridges, Jr. (Gwendolyn) and Evelyn Bridges Shy (preceded him in death); and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

