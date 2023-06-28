BRIDGES, Herbert
Mr. Herbert Bridges, passed June 17, 2023. Funeral Service Thursday, June 29, 2023 in our chapel, Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
Herbert leaves to cherish his memory; siblings, Rev. Grady Bridges (Lizzie), Carolyn J. Gardner, Charles E. Bridges, Elijah C. Bridges, Jr. (Gwendolyn) and Evelyn Bridges Shy (preceded him in death); and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
