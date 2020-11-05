Bridges, Avis

BRIDGES (DUFFEY), Avis M.



Avis M. Duffey Bridges, age 97, of Canterbury Court, Atlanta, GA passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020.



Avis was born in Mount Zion, GA on March 18, 1923, the daughter to the late Arzy and Lillie Duffey. She was a retired school teacher for Atlanta City Schools.



Avis attended Mount Zion Elementary and High Schools and subsequently went to work for Savannah Shipyards in Savannah, GA, which supported the Emergency Shipbuilding Program that helped resupply cargo ships for the Allies' war effort.



Avis later attended Bethany College in Oklahoma, majoring in Secondary Education and Home Economics. While there, she met and married Raymond M. Bridges of Birmingham, AL. She taught one year in Oklahoma while Ray completed his degree. The couple then moved to Ashburn, GA where she also taught for one year. Around 1959, they moved to Bowling Green, KY with Avis' brother, Bill Duffey, and his wife, Betty Gene, in order to start up a sausage manufacturing plant. In 1961 Avis and Ray relocated to Atlanta where she began teaching in the Atlanta City School System until her retirement.



Avis enjoyed teaching her students, as well as home design, decorating, and collecting antiques. While Ray was living, they enjoyed making various trips with family and friends.



Survivors include sister, Betty Good, and brother, James Duffey (Irene), sister-in-law, Betty Gene Duffey, along with many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers and sister-in-law, Dorsey and Sarah Duffey, Joe and Camilla Duffey, and Bill Duffey, sisters, Billie Fletcher and Reba Farmer, and brothers-in-law, Charles Farmer, John Fletcher, and Jim Good.



A graveside service will be held in the future at Carroll Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tallulah Falls School, P.O. Box 10, Tallulah Falls, GA 30573.



