Brice, Sandra

Obituaries
BRICE, Sandra Theresa "Terri"

Sandra Theresa Brice, known as Terri to her loved ones, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2023, at the age of 74. For thirty-two years, Terri had a fulfilling career working at Bell South, Atlanta. She then attended seminary and served The Episcopal Church for twenty years. Terri is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Allen; son, John E. Brumby IV and his wife, Janna Brumby; brothers, Billy Brice (Linda), Kenny Brice (Carleen), and Alan Brice (Robin). She was a beloved grandmama of four grandchildren: Jared Allen, Cameron Jo Brumby, Tyler Allen, and John Brumby (Jeb). A service for Terri will be held at The Cathedral of St. Phillip, located at 2744 Peachtree Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30305, on Friday, June 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM.

