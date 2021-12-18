BREWER, Susan Antoinette Alexander



Susan Brewer of Kennesaw GA died December 15, 2021, at the age of 90. Graveside service only to be held Sunday, Dec. 19 at 3:30 PM, Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy., NW Sandy Springs, GA 30328, Section A26. A celebration of her wonderful life will be held following the internment at Summit Baptist Church, 4310 Moon Station Ln NW, Acworth, GA 30101. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to World Vision or JDRF in Susan's name. A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home.

