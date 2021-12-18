Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Brewer, Susan

File photo
caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BREWER, Susan Antoinette Alexander

Susan Brewer of Kennesaw GA died December 15, 2021, at the age of 90. Graveside service only to be held Sunday, Dec. 19 at 3:30 PM, Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy., NW Sandy Springs, GA 30328, Section A26. A celebration of her wonderful life will be held following the internment at Summit Baptist Church, 4310 Moon Station Ln NW, Acworth, GA 30101. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to World Vision or JDRF in Susan's name. A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Reeves, Dorothy
Primm, Becky
Griffith, Joanna
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top