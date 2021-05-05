ajc logo
Brewer, Martha

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">BREWER, Martha Fagan<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Martha Fagan Brewer, age 99, passed away Sunday May 2, 2021. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jeff Fagan (1985) and her second husband, Quentin Brewer (2006). She is survived by her three children, Donna Strickland, Dan Fagan, and Debbie Yingling. She had 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandson. She was a longtime resident of East Point, GA and member of the Greenbriar Church of Christ. Memorial service will be May 24th, 11 AM, Hayesville Church of Christ, Hayesville, NC. Memorials can be sent to Hospice Home Care Comfort Care Center, 2200 S. Bowman Rd. Little Rock, AR 72211. Guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/chenal.</font><br/>

<p>Funeral Home Information</p>

<p>Roller-Chenal Funeral Home</p>

<p>13801 Chenal Parkway</p>

<p>Little Rock, AR</p>

<p>72211</p>

<p>https://www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral</p>

