BREWER, Grady Lewis Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Grady Lewis Brewer, of Atlanta, will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021, 12 noon, at Franklin Forbes Arena, 830 Westview Drive, S.W. Rev. Dr. Sherryl Powell, officiating; Entombment: Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Atlanta, GA.



Grady, a product of the Atlanta Public Schools and a graduate of Morehouse College (1980), was a firefighter with the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, retiring after 20 years of service. He was an assistant basketball coach at Booker T. Washington High School, Atlanta, Georgia, helping to lead the Bulldogs to the 1987 Georgia 4-AAAA state championship. Grady served for 13 years as an assistant basketball coach at Morehouse and as head basketball coach of the Maroon Tigers for the past 21 years.



His memories will forever be in the hearts of his wife: Loletta Middleton Brewer; three sons: Ryan Brewer, Xavier Brewer, and Jordan Brewer; three sisters: Carolyn Dryer, Anita Denson (Danny), Icey Brewer; sisters-in-law: Theresa Glen (Clarence) Tammy Pouncy, Angie Williams, Tanya King, brothers-in-law: Mark Middleton, Edgar Pouncy, Harold Williams, father-in-law: Benjamin Middleton; aunt: Bettye Brewer; uncle: Posie Redmond (Evelyn); nieces: Asia Warbington, India Perryman; nephews: Eric Dryer, Cedric Dryer, Dr. CB Glen, Edward Glen, Edgar Pouncy; grandnephews: Brent Warbington, Chase Warbington, grandnieces: Zion Pouncy, Erain Pouncy, and a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends.



Family and friends are asked to assemble at Franklin Forbes Arena, 830 Westview Drive, S.W. at 11:00 A.M. on the day of the service. Note: Mask required. Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mfh.com.



