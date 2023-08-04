Brewer-Calvert, James

BREWER-CALVERT, Rev. Dr. James L.



Rev. Dr. James L. Brewer-Calvert, champion for justice, builder of community, pastor, wordsmith, sports fan, clown, family man, and friend died on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, after a long and valiant battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 5, at 2:00 PM. First Baptist Church of Decatur (308 Clairemont Avenue) will host on behalf of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Decatur where Rev. Brewer-Calvert served as Senior Pastor for over 25 years.





